St. Louis County to study names of roads, parks amid national protests

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday that he wants county officials to review names of roads and parks, an announcement that came a day after the Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis was removed.

"I think we have to address this in a thoughtful and organized way," Page said during a news conference. "I don't think we should be looking at these one at a time when someone brings it to our attention."

Page previously mentioned the review at a County Council meeting on Tuesday, saying his intent was to make sure the names are in line with "county values" of equity and inclusion.

Several U.S. cities are contending with controversial monuments this month amid national protests for racial justice. The Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park was brought down Tuesday at the direction of the park's Board of Commissioners, which said it wanted to reaffirm the park's "commitment to being a place of welcome."