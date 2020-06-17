St. Louis County to study names of roads, parks amid national protests

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday that he wants county officials to review names of roads and parks, an announcement that came a day after the Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis was removed.
"I think we have to address this in a thoughtful and organized way," Page said during a news conference. "I don't think we should be looking at these one at a time when someone brings it to our attention."
Page previously mentioned the review at a County Council meeting on Tuesday, saying his intent was to make sure the names are in line with "county values" of equity and inclusion.
Several U.S. cities are contending with controversial monuments this month amid national protests for racial justice. The Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park was brought down Tuesday at the direction of the park's Board of Commissioners, which said it wanted to reaffirm the park's "commitment to being a place of welcome."
Page said he asked Hazel Erby, the county's director of diversity, equity and inclusion, to work with the heads of the county's parks and transportation departments to review the names of roads and parks. The County Council would need to approve any name changes.
Asked if he had any specific streets in mind, Page said he had heard concerns about Dorsett Road. "But it really is obvious there could be other street names in our community and rather than going through them one at a time, I think we should have a process ... and thoughtful review."
A petition drive is underway to change the name of Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights. It was named for a 19th century slave trader and anti-abolitionist. In 1985, a Post-Dispatch feature story on Maryland Heights' history mentioned Walter Dorsett.
"An anti-abolition group called the Committee of 100, which included such names as William McKelvey and Walter H. Dorsett, worked for laws outlawing blacks on the streets after dark," the article said.
Elise Moser is working on a petition drive to rename Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights. "It was not just that just a slave owner, but also that he was an active anti-abolitionist and working against the rights of black people," Moser told KTVI. "To me, as a resident, that’s really damaging."
