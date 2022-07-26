St. Louis County warns of more flash flooding from overnight rain

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Up to 4 additional inches of rain in the forecast could mean more flooding in the St. Louis region, County Executive Dr. Sam Page warned Tuesday afternoon.

Residents should stay tuned to weather radios or news reports as another round of rain and storms enter the area overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, Page said at a news conference at the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management, south of Manchester in West County.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said the region won't see as much rain as Tuesday morning, but meteorologists predicted isolated flash flooding in areas that have already experienced extreme rainfall.

"With the fields and yards already soaked, we know that more rain means more flooding, more property damage and more risk for injury," Page said.

Residents whose properties flooded Tuesday night might be at higher risk of seeing flooding tonight, Page said. They should consider packing belongings along with medication and any items they might need if they're forced to leave, the county executive said.

Anyone who needs help or experiences property damage because of flooding may contact the United Way hotline by dialing 2-1-1. The nonprofit organization is cataloging damage and coordinating emergency assistance.

The Red Cross was operating a pet-friendly emergency shelter at the Richmond Heights Community Center. Roughly 100 residents sought shelter there Tuesday.

No deaths or injuries were reported in St. Louis County, according to Page, but residents reported extensive property damage. County officials did not have an estimate on the amount of damage.

Some county parks and roads along with the Prichard Farm Bridge immediately south of Highway 141 remained closed Tuesday afternoon. The county will post updates to its website.