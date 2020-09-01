 Skip to main content
St. Louis County website goes down, may lack some content for two weeks
CLAYTON — The St. Louis County website went down without notice on Tuesday, and parts of it may not return for two weeks, the county said in a news release.

The outage sent many people scrambling to find the link for Tuesday’s regular County Council meeting

For a brief time, the only information available on the site was the county’s mold and pollen counts. But that, too, soon disappeared.

A statement from County Executive Sam Page’s office said the county’s information technology team was making modifications and that some content may not be available for two weeks, although landing pages for all county departments should be back up by 9 p.m. But it was not yet clear if people would be able to use the site for more than basic information such as phone numbers or announcements.

Page spokesman Doug Moore said IT staffers were in the process of moving the county's online functions to a new site, but because of an unforeseen problem, it required taking the old site down. 

The outage did not affect the county’s coronavirus information website, stlcorona.com.

