St. Louis County will not pay fines for Stenger's Sunshine Law violations

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County executive's office on Wednesday settled a lawsuit by the Missouri attorney general alleging repeat violations of the state's open public records law by former County Executive Steve Stenger.
In a consent agreement filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court, the two sides agreed none of the Sunshine Law violations were knowing or purposeful, meaning the county will not have to pay what could have been a maximum fine of $5,000.
The suit was filed in January 2018 by then-Attorney General Josh Hawley against then-County Executive Steve Stenger. It continues on after Hawley’s election to U.S. Senate and Stenger’s prison sentence in a federal pay-to-play case.
Hawley alleged that Stenger’s staff violated the law by failing to provide timely responses to record requests, provide access to public records and disclose the name of the records custodian. Post-Dispatch stories documented several instances when Stenger’s staff delayed responses to the newspaper’s requests for access.
The county agreed that Stenger’s successor, Sam Page, his chief of operations, all policy advisers, the communications director and all records custodians must attend a Sunshine Law presentation by the attorney general’s office. The presentation must be posted on the county government’s employee intranet for one year.
The county executive’s office must ensure that the records custodians properly responds to requests, and must develop a system to track how requests are handled. And it must turn over that data to the attorney general upon request.
If the attorney general has reasonable cause to believe the county executive’s office has not complied, it may issue a citation and give the county 30 days to fix the problem or risk having a violation taken to court.
Page said in a statement: “Several months into my administration, we are still undoing the mess left by Mr. Stenger, who, with some of his staff members, flagrantly violated the Sunshine Law. We entered into this consent judgment to ensure the public that we are abiding with the Sunshine Law and that we understand public records must be shared and shared within the timeframes outlined in the law.”
