St. Louis County will not pay fines for Stenger's Sunshine Law violations

The county agreed that Stenger’s successor, Sam Page, his chief of operations, all policy advisers, the communications director and all records custodians must attend a Sunshine Law presentation by the attorney general’s office. The presentation must be posted on the county government’s employee intranet for one year.

The county executive’s office must ensure that the records custodians properly responds to requests, and must develop a system to track how requests are handled. And it must turn over that data to the attorney general upon request.

If the attorney general has reasonable cause to believe the county executive’s office has not complied, it may issue a citation and give the county 30 days to fix the problem or risk having a violation taken to court.

Page said in a statement: “Several months into my administration, we are still undoing the mess left by Mr. Stenger, who, with some of his staff members, flagrantly violated the Sunshine Law. We entered into this consent judgment to ensure the public that we are abiding with the Sunshine Law and that we understand public records must be shared and shared within the timeframes outlined in the law.”

