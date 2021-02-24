St. Louis County's long-empty Jamestown Mall may finally get sold

BLACK JACK — Jamestown Mall, the north St. Louis County shopping center vacant since 2014 and now owned by the county, is under contract.
St. Louis County Port Authority Chairman John Maupin revealed Wednesday that a buyer was interested in purchasing the dilapidated 1.2 million-square-foot property near Highways 67 and 367. He cautioned that a potential sale of the site was still in the early stages. The prospective buyer, which he said he could not name, has several months to decide whether to move forward.
“We at least have a contract, which is not something I’ve been able to say the last three years I’ve been here,” Maupin told the board of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.
First opened in 1973, Jamestown Mall suffered as newer malls opened closer to the region’s interstate highways. After it closed in 2014, it became a nuisance that attracted vermin and stray dogs and riled neighbors in adjacent subdivisions.
In 2017, the county moved to assemble all the property under one owner, so the site could be more easily redeveloped. Former County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray tried to put control of the project under the county council. Her father, Elbert Walton Jr., gave an angry tirade in early 2017 calling a vote to reject her proposal racially motivated.
Later that year, the Port Authority, under former Executive Steve Stenger, bought the mall. And in 2018, Port Authority officials thought they had a deal with Kansas City-based NorthPoint Logistics, a warehouse and logistics developer that was the only company to respond to the Port Authority’s request for proposals.
Walton Gray, who represented the area until last month, was cool to the proposal, hoping instead for retail or a community center.
Stenger later tried to get NorthPoint to pay $100,000 to a consulting team led by Stenger’s political consultant Ed Rhode. After Stenger was indicted on corruption charges, federal documents showed that Stenger Chief of Staff Bill Miller believed that Walton Gray would be bought off on the redevelopment plan by having the developer hire her father.
The political scandals prompted the Port Authority to reissue a request for proposals for Jamestown Mall in January 2020.
The lack of progress on the mall was a top issue for new St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, who beat Walton Gray in the August primary. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s administration hired Walton Gray to a county public health job after her term ended.
Webb will host an online town hall on Jamestown Mall at 6 p.m. March 4. Port Authority representatives are expected to provide updates.