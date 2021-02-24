St. Louis County's long-empty Jamestown Mall may finally get sold

BLACK JACK — Jamestown Mall, the north St. Louis County shopping center vacant since 2014 and now owned by the county, is under contract.

St. Louis County Port Authority Chairman John Maupin revealed Wednesday that a buyer was interested in purchasing the dilapidated 1.2 million-square-foot property near Highways 67 and 367. He cautioned that a potential sale of the site was still in the early stages. The prospective buyer, which he said he could not name, has several months to decide whether to move forward.

“We at least have a contract, which is not something I’ve been able to say the last three years I’ve been here,” Maupin told the board of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.

First opened in 1973, Jamestown Mall suffered as newer malls opened closer to the region’s interstate highways. After it closed in 2014, it became a nuisance that attracted vermin and stray dogs and riled neighbors in adjacent subdivisions.