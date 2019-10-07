JEFFERSON CITY — A political newcomer from St. Louis wants to challenge Republican Jay Ashcroft for the Missouri secretary of state’s post.
Yinka Faleti, a Democrat, filed paperwork last week to raise money for his bid to beat the first-term incumbent in the 2020 statewide election.
Neither Faleti, his campaign team or a representative of the state Democratic Party responded to a request for comment Monday.
Faleti has not yet reported any fundraising activity, but his deputy treasurer is Mike Pridmore, a veteran Democratic fundraiser who also is working for state Auditor Nicole Galloway as she campaigns.
According to his social media accounts, Faleti is an Army veteran and former St. Louis city prosecutor. He most recently served as the executive director of the Forward Through Ferguson organization and formerly worked at the United Way of Greater St. Louis.
Faleti, a native of Nigeria, received his law degree from Washington University in 2007.
Forward Through Ferguson was formed in the aftermath of the Ferguson Committee to chart a course toward racial equity in the wake of the 2014 protests over the killing of teenager Michael Brown by a police officer.
Ashcroft, the son of former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, was elected to the post in 2016. Records show he had nearly $254,000 in his campaign account as of June 30.
As secretary of state, Ashcroft has promoted the state’s controversial voter photo identification law. The office oversees elections, libraries and business services.
In 2016, Ashcroft topped former St. Louis television newscaster Robin Smith in an open race created by then-Secretary of State Jason Kander’s unsuccessful bid to upend Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Faleti is the latest Democrat to announce for statewide office in a state dominated by Republicans.
Galloway, the lone Democrat holding statewide office, is running for governor against Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
Attorney Elad Gross is seeking to unseat Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Former state Rep. Vicki Englund is running for state treasurer against Republican incumbent Scott Fitzpatrick.
No Democrat has announced plans to run for lieutenant governor against incumbent Republican Mike Kehoe.