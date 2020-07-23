St. Louis Democratic leader bars candidate from debate over Facebook messages

ST. LOUIS — City Democratic Chairman Michael Butler is barring state Senate candidate Bill Haas from a party-sponsored online debate July 30 amid fallout over Facebook messages sent by Haas to a female state party official last month.

The Missouri Democratic State Committee on June 22 urged Haas to abandon his campaign after Rachel Gonzalez shared a screenshot of an online conversation between her and Haas in which he asks if she has a boyfriend and if she is alone. Gonzalez said the messages were “creepy.”

Haas, as he did previously, insisted Thursday that he had done nothing wrong.

Butler, who also is the city recorder of deeds, said he barred Haas from the debate because “the local Democratic Party does not agree with how he’s treated the women he’s interacted with online. His actions don’t belong in the Democratic Party.”