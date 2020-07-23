St. Louis Democratic leader bars candidate from debate over Facebook messages

ST. LOUIS — City Democratic Chairman Michael Butler is barring state Senate candidate Bill Haas from a party-sponsored online debate July 30 amid fallout over Facebook messages sent by Haas to a female state party official last month.
The Missouri Democratic State Committee on June 22 urged Haas to abandon his campaign after Rachel Gonzalez shared a screenshot of an online conversation between her and Haas in which he asks if she has a boyfriend and if she is alone. Gonzalez said the messages were “creepy.”
Haas, as he did previously, insisted Thursday that he had done nothing wrong.
Butler, who also is the city recorder of deeds, said he barred Haas from the debate because “the local Democratic Party does not agree with how he’s treated the women he’s interacted with online. His actions don’t belong in the Democratic Party.”
Haas said he plans to sue Butler, the state party and the city Democratic committee, seeking damages for hurting his campaign. The city committee on July 6 issued its own statement calling on Haas to get out of the race.
Haas also called on the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis, which is providing a moderator for the forum, to end its involvement. He noted that the league typically allows all candidates on the ballot to take part in forums it is involved with.
Nancy Miller, co-president of the local league, said it’s up to the sponsor, the city Democratic committee, to determine who can participate and that the league had no objection to Butler’s decision.
Also running in the Aug. 4 primary for the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat are St. Louis Alderman Megan Green, Jeremiah Church, Michelle Sherod, state Rep. Steve Roberts and McFarlane E. Duncan.
