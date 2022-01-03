St. Louis Economic Development Partnership sues 2 former top execs to recoup $350,000 in unauthorized bonuses

Sweeney pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and received probation and a $20,000 fine but no jail time.

But not all of the audit was a recitation of the facts in the Stenger indictment. It also offered some explanation as to how Sweeney managed to inflate her total compensation to around $500,000 by 2018, well above that of her predecessor who had decades in economic development.

And for the first time, the audit implicated Steiger in the mismanagement of the Partnership.

Steiger, who had worked at the Partnership and its predecessor for years before Stenger took power, oversaw $65,000 in unauthorized bonuses to herself in 2016 and 2017. Steiger also “abused her position,” according to the audit report, by instructing her staff to add to her paid time off hours and then rolling over her unused hours, contrary to the Partnership’s policy. That resulted in her receiving an additional $38,000 in unauthorized compensation when she retired from the partnership in April 2019.