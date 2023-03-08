ST. LOUIS — Elections officials were hurrying Wednesday morning to count provisional ballots in hopes they could resolve a tie in one of the most closely watched aldermanic primaries.

Michael Browning, a grant specialist at Washington University, claimed the top spot in Tuesday's election in the new 9th Ward, which covers the Central West End and Forest Park Southeast. He got 1003 votes, representing support from 49.78% of ballots.

But Aldermen Tina Pihl and Mike Gras are tied, at 868 votes apiece, for the second spot in the April run-off election.

Ben Borgmeyer, the city's Democratic elections director, said Wednesday that staff are currently retrieving and reviewing provisional ballots cast by people who did not have proper identification at the polls, with an emphasis on those cast in the 9th Ward and at citywide vote centers which could tip the balance.

If those voters are determined to be eligible and their ballots valid, they could tip the balance of the race.

Borgmeyer also said military absentee ballots could arrive as late as Friday and be counted.

The 9th Ward race is seen largely as a contest between three progressives, but has drawn interest as a bit of a referendum on how development should be handled in the city’s hottest ward for building right now. Pihl has taken a hard line when negotiating subsidies for development in the Central West End and the Grove, and said it’s paid off in the form of developers contributing millions of dollars to affordable housing in exchange for incentives.

But business leaders and developers have complained that Pihl is hard to get in touch with and slow to make decisions. Even Jones, a onetime ally, pushed back on Pihl’s delay of a deal for the Cortex tech district.

In forums, both Gras and Browning cast themselves as more capable dealmakers for the area. Gras pointed to how he brokered a deal to subsidize a luxury apartment tower when Pihl wouldn't, and said the increased property tax revenue and a $1.3 million donation from the developer would make it well worth it. And Browning said he would have gotten a better deal than that.

It is not clear how the tie, if it remains, would be decided.

The plain language of the new, voter-approved ordinance establishing non-partisan "approval voting" in the city does not appear to contain a tiebreaker provision.

A provision in state statute concerning ties in primary elections says a tie in a partisan primary could be resolved with a special election.

It also offers an alternative: Election officials could draw lots to pick the winner.