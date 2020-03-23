St. Louis extends earnings tax deadline to July 15

ST. LOUIS — The city earnings tax filing deadline will shift to July 15 from April 15 to line up with coronavirus-related extensions of the federal and state income tax due dates.

Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly said no additional forms will be needed.

"We hope this tax extension will assist people in managing their finances over the next few months as we all do our best to work through these uncertain times," Daly said in a news release.

