St. Louis extends earnings tax deadline to July 15
St. Louis extends earnings tax deadline to July 15

St. Louis City Hall

The Tucker Boulevard entrance to St. Louis City Hall.

 Amanda St. Amand

ST. LOUIS  — The city earnings tax filing deadline will shift to July 15 from April 15 to line up with coronavirus-related extensions of the federal and state income tax due dates.

Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly said no additional forms will be needed.

"We hope this tax extension will assist people in managing their finances over the next few months as we all do our best to work through these uncertain times," Daly said in a news release.



