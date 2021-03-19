St. Louis extends earnings tax deadline to May 17, following IRS lead

ST. LOUIS — Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly has extended until May 17 the deadline for filing city earnings tax returns, mirroring the newly-announced federal income tax date.

Daly said the extension from April 15 will be automatic and no request form needs to be filed.

Meanwhile, a political committee funded by major area businesses has donated $25,000 to the campaign to pass a proposition to continue the tax in the April 6 election.

The Civic Progress Action Committee, which made the contribution Thursday, has been the political arm of Civic Progress, made up of the heads of major metro area companies.

Civic Progress last fall announced it was merging with four other organizations into Greater St. Louis Inc., a new umbrella group set up to promote the region.