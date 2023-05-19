ST. LOUIS — City officials announced Friday that the public swimming pool at Fairgrounds Park has been stripped by vandals and will not reopen later this month as planned.

City spokesman Nick Dunne said in a press release that much of the metal, including plumbing, pool filtration, sinks and paper towel dispensers had been taken.

Dunne did not say when the vandalism occurred. He said contractors are working to repair the damage and bring the pool back online as quickly as possible, but they won't be done in time to reopen Memorial Day weekend as scheduled.

Dunne said all other city pools are expected to open on time, including:

• Marquette Park pool, 4025 Minnesota Avenue;

• Chambers Park pool, 3115 Franklin Avenue;

• 12th and Park Recreation Center pool, 1410 South Tucker Boulevard;

• Cherokee Recreation Center pool, 3200 South Jefferson Avenue;

• Tandy Recreation Center pool, 4206 Kennerly Avenue; and

• Wohl Recreation Center pool, 1515 North Kingshighway