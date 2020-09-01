St. Louis firefighters to get new breathing equipment, radios under lease-purchase deal

ST. LOUIS — City firefighters will get new radio equipment and breathing equipment under a $9.6 million lease-purchase deal announced Tuesday by Comptroller Darlene Green.

Green said in a news release that a "very low" interest rate of 1.3% was arranged with U.S. Bancorp under an existing master tax-exempt lease-purchase agreement. The city will pay toward the equipment for seven years, according to the deal.

Mayor Lyda Krewson in a tweet on Tuesday commended the "good financing" arranged by the comptroller. The issue had caused friction between Green and Krewson at a meeting of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment in July.

