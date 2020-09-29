St. Louis gets $2.5 million federal grant for lead poison controls

ST. LOUIS — The city is getting a $2.5 million federal grant to help fund its efforts to fight lead paint poisoning tied to older homes.
The grant is part of nearly $165 million to be distributed to local and state agencies across the country. The grant, announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is intended to deal with lead and other health and safety hazards in homes.
A HUD statement said the St. Louis money will address lead hazards in 210 housing units.
A regional HUD administrator, Jason Mohr, will be at City Hall Wednesday to discuss the grant with Mayor Lyda Krewson.
