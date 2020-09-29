 Skip to main content
St. Louis gets $2.5 million federal grant for lead poison controls
City workers strip lead from St. Louis homes, one window at a time

Maurice Ohuonu (left), Henry Gates and Marcel Washington, make up one of three lead abatement teams that remove lead paint from St. Louis homes on Friday, Feb. 26, 2016. The men scraped and painted the windows of a home in the 4300 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen • P-D

ST. LOUIS  — The city is getting a $2.5 million federal grant to help fund its efforts to fight lead paint poisoning tied to older homes.

The grant is part of nearly $165 million to be distributed to local and state agencies across the country. The grant, announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is intended to deal with lead and other health and safety hazards in homes.

A HUD statement said the St. Louis money will address lead hazards in 210 housing units.

A regional HUD administrator, Jason Mohr, will be at City Hall Wednesday to discuss the grant with Mayor Lyda Krewson.

