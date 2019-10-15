ST. LOUIS — City officials are looking into the possibility of coming up with financial aid to help the struggling Loop Trolley avoid looming insolvency, a top aide to Mayor Lyda Krewson said Tuesday.
“The city has not ruled it out,” mayoral chief of staff Steve Conway said in a brief interview.
Conway, however, made no commitment and didn’t elaborate on what revenue sources are being looked into.
The trolley board’s president, John Meyer, on Saturday has said the line has to come up with $200,000 by next month and another $500,000 to operate into next year.
Meyer, in a letter last week to Krewson and others, suggested that the city tap some of the sales tax money approved by voters in 2017 for eventual MetroLink expansion.
Meanwhile, the presiding officer of the St. Louis County Council — Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District — has said the council will take no action on trolley officials’ plea for financial help from the county.
The trolley also plans to reduce its hours of service by 24 percent — from 38 hours a week to 29 — beginning on Thursday to help make up for continuing budget shortfalls.
Trolley cars will stop operating at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. That’s two hours earlier on Thursday and Sundays; 5 hours earlier on Fridays. The schedule for Saturdays remains unchanged (noon to 11 p.m.).