St. Louis health agency says gift cards so far haven't spurred higher vaccination rates

ST. LOUIS — The city's lagging coronavirus vaccination rates haven't improved significantly since gift card incentive programs began rolling out in recent weeks, health officials say in a newly-released report to the Board of Aldermen.

However, the city so far has spent only a small portion of the $1.25 million allocated for that purpose in a bill signed into law on Aug. 16 by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

As of Sept. 2, the report said, only 46% of eligible city residents had completed the vaccination process and only 29% of eligible African American residents had done so.

Accordingly, ZIP codes in the heavily Black northern part of the city had the lowest rates and white-majority ZIP codes in southwest St. Louis had the highest rates.

Acting Health Director Fredrick Echols on Tuesday told the aldermanic Health and Human Services Committee that "there's still a large segment of our population that has a deeper level of distrust" in the health system built up over many years that can't be addressed by an incentive.

For example, he said, some older city residents recall the shutdown of two city-run hospitals in past decades and "still remember what felt like to have resources stripped from their communities."