St. Louis health panel says racism is a public health crisis
St. Louis health panel says racism is a public health crisis

Will Ross

Will Ross, associate dean for diversity at Washington University School of Medicine, speaks to a reporter in his office on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2019.

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Racism is a public health crisis, a panel advising the city Health Department declared Friday.

The Joint Boards of Health and Hospitals voted unanimously to issue that statement in the wake of widespread protests here and around the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

“By taking this stance — (that) racism is a public health threat — we are saying this indeed falls under the domain of the Department of Health,” the panel’s chairman, Dr. Will Ross, said.

He said he and others will urge the city to provide more funding to the department in the future and that the agency already has been working to reduce racial disparities in health statistics.

Also at the meeting, Ross, a dean at Washington University’s School of Medicine, said he would discuss with city public safety officials his concern that using tear gas in controlling protests could increase the potential for spreading the coronavirus.

“Because obviously it increases tearing and coughing and the transmission of COVID,” he said.

Ross said the issue was mentioned to him by Dr. LJ Punch, a Washington U. assistant professor of medicine and a St. Louis County police commissioner.

