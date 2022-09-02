St. Louis ignores feds, paints crosswalks on the Hill

ST. LOUIS — The city is once again celebrating its rich Italian heritage on the Hill — and bucking the feds to do it.

Officials recently unveiled new crosswalks painted with the red, white and green pattern of the Italian flag, and a full recreation of the banner in the middle of the intersection of Wilson and Marconi avenues. They call it both an homage and a way to slow cars and keep pedestrians safe.

The Federal Highway Administration takes a different view of such projects. Officials there have warned that they can be dangerous distractions for drivers and pedestrians. "Crosswalk art is actually contrary to the goal of increased safety and most likely could be a contributing factor to a false sense of security for both motorists and pedestrians," the agency wrote in a 2013 memo.

Back in 2016, the city agreed. It banned new artwork and said it would let existing examples, like a rainbow in the Grove and fleur-de-lis at Tower Grove and Magnolia avenues, fade away.

But resistance to the federal guidance has been building across the country. Officials in Seattle, San Antonio, Toledo, Ohio, and Ames, Iowa have been painting away. And earlier this year, Bloomberg Philanthropies released a study indicating that such artwork could lead to a drop in crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists in half.

"What we know now," said city spokesman Nick Dunne, "is that bright-colored crosswalks actually do help."

A spokesperson for the highway administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.