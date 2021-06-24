St. Louis' Jones, Reed disagree on eviction ban extension's effect on pandemic aid bill

Reed had proposed using $100,000 in unspent city money to keep paying the nonprofits in July.

The mayor last week unveiled her plan, which was based on work done by an advisory board she appointed to consider how to spend the $517 million in new aid expected to come to the city over the next two years.

The $80 million in the pending bill is the first phase of that money, aimed at providing direct relief for people most affected by the pandemic.

The aldermanic Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee was scheduled to hold its first public hearing on the issue by teleconference Thursday night.

The mayor's proposal includes $12.44 million to help residents pay rent and utility bills and $2.5 million for mortgage payments for others.

Another component calls for $5 million in one-time targeted cash payments of $350 to $500 to individuals. The mayor has yet to say how she wants people selected for those amounts.

In addition, $6.75 million would go to public health initiatives such as mobile COVID vaccination clinics and canvassing and other efforts to boost the city's lagging vaccination rate.