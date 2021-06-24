St. Louis' Jones, Reed disagree on eviction ban extension's effect on pandemic aid bill

ST. LOUIS — The extension Thursday of a federal ban on evictions until July 31 hasn't changed how two key St. Louis political figures view the pace of a pending pandemic aid bill.
Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, said the mayor still wants the Board of Aldermen to quickly approve her proposal for spending $80 million in federal aid, preferably by next Thursday.
"It's still absolutely essential we get this passed as soon as possible...to make sure people get the assistance they need," Dunne said.
But Mary Goodman, legislative director for Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, said the 30-day delay of the eviction moratorium underscores Reed's point that there's no need for the board to act by the end of the month as Jones has wanted.
Reed says the board needs until mid-July to adequately review the plan, get public input and consider possible changes. "The president's announcement...was another piece of the puzzle that buys us some more time," Goodman said.
Jones had said failure to pass the new aid plan by the end of the month could leave some people vulnerable to eviction because previously-allocated aid paying nonprofits that process applications for financial assistance had to be spent by then.
Reed had proposed using $100,000 in unspent city money to keep paying the nonprofits in July.
The mayor last week unveiled her plan, which was based on work done by an advisory board she appointed to consider how to spend the $517 million in new aid expected to come to the city over the next two years.
The $80 million in the pending bill is the first phase of that money, aimed at providing direct relief for people most affected by the pandemic.
The aldermanic Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee was scheduled to hold its first public hearing on the issue by teleconference Thursday night.
The mayor's proposal includes $12.44 million to help residents pay rent and utility bills and $2.5 million for mortgage payments for others.
Another component calls for $5 million in one-time targeted cash payments of $350 to $500 to individuals. The mayor has yet to say how she wants people selected for those amounts.
In addition, $6.75 million would go to public health initiatives such as mobile COVID vaccination clinics and canvassing and other efforts to boost the city's lagging vaccination rate.
And there is money to expand city violence prevention programs in high-crime neighborhoods, to boost youth job and recreation initiatives and to expand shelter for the homeless. That includes funds for "intentional encampments" for people who won't go to traditional shelters.
Earlier Thursday, another aldermanic committee voted to go along with Reed's plan to let the $1.15-billion city budget proposed by the city's top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, go into effect next Thursday without any changes.
The committee sent the bill to the full Board of Aldermen with a "do not pass" recommendation.
Reed says aldermen could propose changes in the budget in a supplemental appropriations bill to be introduced next month. One possibility is an effort to set aside additional money for police overtime.