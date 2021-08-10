St. Louis launches housing aid clinics on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — City clinics for people needing rental aid because of financial hardship due to the pandemic will begin operating Wednesday at two locations.

The walk-in clinics at Horizon Housing Development Co., 3001 Arsenal Street, and Wohl Recreation Center, 1515 North Kingshighway, will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Both locations also will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The two sites will give priority to people facing immediate eviction.

Applicants are urged to bring a photo ID for the head of the household, a lease or documentation from their landlord, proof of city residency and proof of coronavirus-related financial problems.

"Keeping families in their homes and off the streets plays a key part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our communities safe," Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a news release on the clinics' opening.

Jones last week had announced plans for the clinics.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.