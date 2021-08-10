 Skip to main content
St. Louis launches housing aid clinics on Wednesday
0 comments

St. Louis launches housing aid clinics on Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor Tishaura Jones speaks on housing assistance

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones holds a news conference to announce in-person clinics for housing assistance, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Horizon Housing Development Co. in south St. Louis. Horizon Housing, 3001 Arsenal St., is one of the locations where residents can find help. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

ST. LOUIS  — City clinics for people needing rental aid because of financial hardship due to the pandemic will begin operating Wednesday at two locations.

The walk-in clinics at Horizon Housing Development Co., 3001 Arsenal Street, and Wohl Recreation Center, 1515 North Kingshighway, will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Both locations also will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The two sites will give priority to people facing immediate eviction.

Applicants are urged to bring a photo ID for the head of the household, a lease or documentation from their landlord, proof of city residency and proof of coronavirus-related financial problems.

"Keeping families in their homes and off the streets plays a key part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our communities safe," Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a news release on the clinics' opening.

Jones last week had announced plans for the clinics.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories