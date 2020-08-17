St. Louis lawyer charged with waving guns at protesters will speak at Republican National Convention

ST. LOUIS — Mark McCloskey, charged last month with a felony for pointing an AR-15 rifle at St. Louis protesters, is scheduled to speak at next week's remote Republican National Convention, his lawyer confirmed Monday night.
McCloskey and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, were each charged July 20 with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, after they confronted protesters who were marching through the couple's private street en route to the mayor's house in June.
The incident has become a contentious political issue, as President Donald Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson have both denounced the decision to charge the McCloskeys. Parson has said he would pardon the couple if they are convicted.
The Democratic National Convention is being held remotely this week, and the Republican convention will be held next week, ahead of November's presidential election. The conventions are being held remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
