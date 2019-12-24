You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis lawyer, former state rep disbarred in professional misconduct case
0 comments

St. Louis lawyer, former state rep disbarred in professional misconduct case

Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Elbert Walton Jr.

Some members of the audience were shocked to watch as the Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District's attorney, Elbert Walton Jr., tore into small pieces a written question that had been submitted to the board during their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2009. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday disbarred a St. Louis attorney and former state representative who had faced disciplinary action in the past.

Elbert Walton Jr. received an 18-month license suspension in 2017 connected to his conduct during a 2013 bankruptcy case.

The bankruptcy court said that throughout the trial, Walton yelled at the judge, was "obnoxious and disrespectful" in his tone and demeanor and didn't file documents or responses in a timely manner.  

The order, dated Tuesday and signed by Chief Justice George W. Draper III, said the court's Chief Disciplinary Counsel found probable cause of professional misconduct, and that Walton failed to respond to the allegations.

The order said it appeared Walton violated numerous rules for attorneys, including provisions mandating diligence by an attorney, adequate communication, reasonable fees and professional conduct.

Walton, a former state representative, is the father of St. Louis County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray. His sons-in-law are state representatives Alan Gray, D-Black Jack, and Jermond “Jay” Mosley, D-Florissant.

Walton was fired as chief attorney of the Northeast fire district in 2009, after being accused of mishandling taxpayer funds.

Walton could not immediately be reached for comment.

0 comments

Tags

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports