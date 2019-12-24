St. Louis lawyer, former state rep disbarred in professional misconduct case

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday disbarred a St. Louis attorney and former state representative who had faced disciplinary action in the past.

Elbert Walton Jr. received an 18-month license suspension in 2017 connected to his conduct during a 2013 bankruptcy case.

The bankruptcy court said that throughout the trial, Walton yelled at the judge, was "obnoxious and disrespectful" in his tone and demeanor and didn't file documents or responses in a timely manner.

The order, dated Tuesday and signed by Chief Justice George W. Draper III, said the court's Chief Disciplinary Counsel found probable cause of professional misconduct, and that Walton failed to respond to the allegations.

The order said it appeared Walton violated numerous rules for attorneys, including provisions mandating diligence by an attorney, adequate communication, reasonable fees and professional conduct.