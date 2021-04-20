St. Louis leaders react after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murdering George Floyd

My statement on the guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/6l3WlvvFIK— Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) April 20, 2021
Below is a statement from @ChiefJohnHayden relative to today's #verdict pic.twitter.com/7kfP40AgXv— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) April 20, 2021
Today a jury confirmed that George Floyd was murdered. It is our responsibility to ensure his life was not lost in vain. We must recommit ourselves to implementing the reforms that will make our country safe for everyone.— County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) April 20, 2021
Statement from @StLouisCityCA: pic.twitter.com/79lOY8t6tv— Circuit Attorney (@stlcao) April 20, 2021
Our hope is that this verdict will be a small step towards accountability. But that’s just about accountability, not justice.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) April 20, 2021
For us, justice would be George Floyd alive today.
Justice has been served today, but there’s still more work to be done 🙏🏿#GeorgeFloyd #ChauvinTrial— Lewis E. Reed (@LewisReedSTL) April 20, 2021
The guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was just a pebble in the ocean. There must be law enforcement reform to prevent tragic death like this from continuing to happen.— Ethical Society of Police - ESOP (@ESOP_STL) April 20, 2021
We all need to continue to fight for a change.
CLICK BELOW TO READ FULL STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/aQe3Txt9tC
No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 20, 2021
My full statement: pic.twitter.com/9Xc73hOG1N
#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd but the job is far from over. We must win final passage in the @USSenate of the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act, which I helped write. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ibRUSMaP7k— Lacy Clay MO1st (@LacyClayMO1) April 20, 2021