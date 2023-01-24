St. Louis' league of cities blasts Page bid to block Manchester annexation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The region's league of local cities is blasting St. Louis County's top boss for trying to mess with Manchester's bid to take over a swath of unincorporated county.

The St. Louis Boundary Commission is expected to finalize details tonight. If approved, Manchester will ask voters to approve the annexation in November, following an eight-month review process.

The Boundary Commission voted 5-3 on Jan. 3. to give the move preliminary approval, with two of the yes votes coming from commissioners appointed by a former county executive.

County Executive Sam Page, who opposes the annexation, sought to replace the two members, a move that Manchester Mayor Mike Clement criticized as last-minute interference.

The Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis on Monday and called Page's attempt a "clear violation" of the commission's independence and authority.

"Undue political influence would undermine the Commission's authority and lead to frustration and mistrust from the residents of St. Louis County," the League, which represents Manchester and dozens of other cities in the region, said in a letter to Page and the County Council.

"To remove and replace two members of the Commission for the sole purpose of changing the outcome of a previously held vote would be clear violation of Commission independence and authority," it continued.

Page's office responded to the League letter by pointing to Clement's position with the group as a "conflict of interest." Clement is a member of the League's executive board.

The dispute may be a moot.

The County Council last week rejected one Page appointee by a 3-3 vote and delayed a vote on the other.

But the Boundary Commission and the County Council both meet Tuesday evening. Even if the council were to approve Page's appointees, the commission will have already reached its decision.