St. Louis may consider lottery to try to spur vaccinations

ST. LOUIS — A lottery to try to boost the city’s lagging coronavirus vaccination rate has been added to a list of possible uses for some of the $517 million in new federal pandemic aid allotted to the city.

The idea came Saturday from a city board advising Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on how to use an initial allocation of $68 million that Jones wants distributed soon in direct relief to residents affected by the pandemic.

Richard von Glahn, of the Stimulus Advisory Board‘s direct relief subcommittee, said the smaller panel added the lottery idea to its previously announced list of recommendations for spending the $68 million.

The full board on Saturday then endorsed the revised list and sent it to the mayor for her review.

The subcommittee said funding to increase community awareness of vaccine efforts could include a lottery “or other incentives” to boost vaccination rates.