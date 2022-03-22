 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis mayor among 6 nominated for ‘rising star’ award by national women’s group

Pro-choice groups gather at Planned Parenthood following Supreme Court arguments

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones speaks as elected leaders and abortion-rights advocates gathered on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, to speak against abortion bans outside Missouri's only abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region & Southwest Missouri, in the Central West End. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is among six nominees for the annual Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award issued by EMILY’s List, which since 1985 has raised money and provided other help for numerous female pro-abortion rights candidates.

Laphonza Butler, the organization’s president, in a statement called Jones “a bold, groundbreaking and inspiring leader dedicated to addressing inequalities in St. Louis so that every community member may thrive.”

Other nominees include Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and four state representatives — Vernetta Alston of North Carolina, Cecelia Gonzalez of Nevada, Christina Haswood of Kansas and Bee Nguyen of Georgia. All, like Jones, are Democrats.

The award is named for Gabrielle Giffords, who was injured in a mass shooting in 2011 while she was a U.S. House member from Arizona.

EMILY’s List supported Jones in her successful race for mayor last year. The award winner will be selected by the general public in online voting.

