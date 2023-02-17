ST. LOUIS — A plan to nearly double aldermen's salaries to $72,000 from $37,400 after the spring elections just cleared its final hurdle.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones allowed the bill authorizing the raises to take effect without her signature Friday. Under the city charter, if the mayor does not sign or veto a bill within 20 days of receiving it, it becomes law.

Mayoral spokesman Nick Desideri did not say why Jones did not sign the bill. In a statement, he said the mayor appreciated Board President Megan Green's leadership and efforts to prepare the board for downsizing to 14 members from 28 this spring.

Green and other supporters argued that the raise will make up for the increased workload on members and help the city attract more and better candidates for public service.

Opponents said the bill was out of touch, and a slap in the face to city employees making less money.