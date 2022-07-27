 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis mayor endorses beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine for U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Wednesday endorsed Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and an heiress to the Busch beer fortune, for U.S. Senate.

Trudy Busch Valentine is shown in a portrait provided by her campaign.

“Let’s do something different and send a nurse with tenacity and grit to the U.S. Senate,” Jones wrote in a tweet. Jones did not immediately respond to a request for further comment Wednesday afternoon.

Valentine is considered a top contender for the Democratic nomination in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican. She led the only poll conducted on the race with 39% of the vote; her closest competitor was Lucas Kunce, a former Marine, with 35% of the vote.

The primary elections are Tuesday.

