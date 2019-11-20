Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson is receiving criticism for her tweet Monday highlighting favorable feedback from a grand jury on the city's two jails.

Krewson's political foes responded on Twitter to her 7:28 p.m. Monday tweet of screenshots of the most recent grand jury's Nov. 13 report on their three-month term including their impressions of the city jails, the Circuit Attorney's Office and the police department.

"Most tone-deaf mayor ever," @showmeblues said in response. "Nothing to see here - we have a report."

The mayor's tweet comes amid continued calls for the city's Medium Security Institution at 7400 Hall Street, known as the City Workhouse, to be closed over claims of poor conditions and treatment of inmates.

The grand jury's report was also critical of the Circuit Attorney's Office, noting understaffing and prosecutors who appeared unprepared to present cases. 

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments