ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson is receiving criticism for her tweet Monday highlighting favorable feedback from a grand jury on the city's two jails.
Thought I’d share some interesting findings from the latest Grand Jury report.— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) November 19, 2019
Take a look at what the jurors had to say after going on tours of the two @STLCityGov correctional facilities.
“Professionally run,” “clean” and “transformed” is how they described MSI, CJC. pic.twitter.com/hKhi5O0TQM
Krewson's political foes responded on Twitter to her 7:28 p.m. Monday tweet of screenshots of the most recent grand jury's Nov. 13 report on their three-month term including their impressions of the city jails, the Circuit Attorney's Office and the police department.
"Most tone-deaf mayor ever," @showmeblues said in response. "Nothing to see here - we have a report."
The mayor's tweet comes amid continued calls for the city's Medium Security Institution at 7400 Hall Street, known as the City Workhouse, to be closed over claims of poor conditions and treatment of inmates.
The grand jury's report was also critical of the Circuit Attorney's Office, noting understaffing and prosecutors who appeared unprepared to present cases.