St. Louis mayor heading to Washington for infrastructure bill signing
St. Louis mayor heading to Washington for infrastructure bill signing

Downtown engagement and public safety initiative

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announces the downtown engagement and public safety initiative during a press conference in Kiener Plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Jones was joined by government, civic and business leaders, as well as members of the community as she talked about the need to bring events back downtown and reduce crime in the area. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will be among the governors, mayors and members of Congress at the White House on Monday to witness President Joe Biden signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Congress passed the Build Back Better Act last month after months of negotiations over its scope and cost. The bill passed by a vote of 228-206, with 13 Republicans voting with the majority of Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, was among the Democrats who voted against the bill.

Missouri is expected to receive about $9 billion from the bill, which earmarks funds for roads, bridges, rails, more access to clean drinking water and an expansion of high-speed internet.

Jones' office said she will remain in Washington after the signing for meetings with Bush as well as the White House's Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and the Federal Transit Administration.

