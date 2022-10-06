St. Louis mayor hires new personnel director

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones has offered the powerful job of director of the city’s personnel department to Sonya Jenkins-Gray, the chief human resources officer at nonprofit health care provider CareSTL Health.

Jenkins-Gray was one of three finalists the Civil Service Commission recently sent to Jones for the director of personnel, which opened after the December retirement of Rick Frank, who had held the job since 2004.

“You have my sincere thanks and appreciation for your acceptance of this assignment,” Jones wrote in a letter to Jenkins-Gray that was obtained by the Post-Dispatch. “I look forward to working with you.”

Jenkins-Gray will start Nov. 7, according to the letter, and be paid $174,000 a year. Frank’s biweekly salary equated to $163,000 in 2021, according to the most recent salary data from the city.

She was chosen following a search financed by the Regional Business Council, which yielded one internal candidate and one from the Atlanta area as finalists. In addition to CareSTL, which operates four locations in north St. Louis and provides services through several school districts, Jenkins-Gray has worked at a medical group and logistics firm in Atlanta and in human resources for the Washington Nationals baseball team and at the Washington Times newspaper.

The position is among the most powerful in city government, with wide discretion over the format of testing for city jobs and the makeup of eligible lists — typically of six people — that city department heads must use to fill jobs.

Jenkins-Gray will take over the department from John Moten, whom Jones appointed as interim director in February following a contentious rule change that spurred a lawsuit from the city’s firefighters union. Moten initially said he planned to stay on for six months but the Civil Service Commission extended his tenure by three months in August.

Jones’ appointment of a new personnel director is a hire most St. Louis mayors never get a chance to make. Once hired, personnel directors can only be fired after formal charges of malfeasance, making them uniquely independent within city government and able to serve through mayoral transitions. Only four people have held the permanent job since city voters approved the creation of the city’s civil service system in 1941.

The creation of civil service was seen by 20th-century reformers as a way to weaken machine politics by limiting patronage, ensuring professional staffers stayed in city jobs even when a new mayor took power.

But department heads and mayors sometimes chafe at the quiet power wielded by the personnel department, which leads negotiations with city employee unions and can influence pay raises and who gets hired and promoted within city government. Civil Service Commissioner Steven Barney has said he’s watched three mayors struggle to get the department to cooperate in implementing their agendas.

Under Frank, for instance, the department took charge of the politically-sensitive search for a police chief to replace the retiring John Hayden. It rejected most of about 30 applicants for the job in the initial search. Only Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole and Lt. Col. Michael Sack, were given written tests, prompting Jones to call for a restart of the process. Former Mayor Lyda Krewson had been allowed to use a search firm to seek police chief finalists.

Frank’s departure gave Jones a rare opportunity. And the behind-the-scenes struggle to control the department underscored its importance.

An interim director, Sylvia Donaldson, was initially appointed from within the department’s ranks per civil service rules. The day she took over in December, some employees close to Frank were briefly locked out of their offices for what sources said was an investigation. It’s unclear what was under scrutiny or if anything was found.

Then, Jones was able to get the civil service commission — two of its three members were appointed or reappointed by her — to change the rules and allow her to name an interim director. She chose Moten, a longtime Laclede Gas executive.

The firefighters union sued over the rule change, a suit that is still pending. The police union also opposed the change giving Jones the power to appoint an interim director. And Frank, in January, apparently sought his old job once again, a move that appeared to have been blocked by one of the interim directors.