St. Louis mayor in New York for 3-day Bloomberg Harvard leadership program
Tishaura Jones will be the first Black woman mayor of St. Louis

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan,

ST. LOUIS  — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is in New York City for three days of classes in management and leadership practices sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Jones' office said this year's Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative began Sunday.

She is among various mayors taking part in the program, involving business and public policy faculty from Harvard University and other experts from the philanthropic group.

Lyda Krewson, Jones' predecessor as mayor, took part in the gathering in 2018. The program was founded by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who heads the philanthropic group, and Harvard officials.

Jones, on her way back to St. Louis, will go to Dayton, Ohio, for a three-day U.S. Conference of Mayors leadership meeting that begins Thursday. Jones is on the conference's advisory board.

A Jones spokesman, Nick Dunne, said all costs connected with the New York trip will be covered by the Bloomberg program. He also said no city funds would be spent on Jones' stay in Dayton but didn't know how that will be paid.

