St. Louis Mayor Jones 'evaluating' vaccine mandate for city workers
City, county return to mask mandates

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones tries to hear a question from a reporter as she and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page hold a news conference at City Hall to announce a return to a mask mandate indoors in public spaces on Monday, July 26, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said Tuesday she was "evaluating" whether to mandate vaccinations for city workers.

Jones made the announcement in a news release that also said the city is offering incentives for nearly 6,000 civil service employees to get vaccinated.

St. Louis will be offering $100 gift cards and paid time off to get shots in an effort to combat rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations statewide, Jones said. 

It wasn't immediately unclear what percentage of city employees had been vaccinated as of Tuesday. 

"Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the best way for St. Louisans to protect their families and greatly reduce their chance of ending up in the ICU," Jones said. "We are using many different tools in our toolbox to encourage vaccination." 

Officials in St. Louis and St. Louis County announced last week they're mandating masks as hospitals across the state see increasing numbers and deaths. 

The city's health department will continue to host pop-up clinics at 1520 Market Street to help employees get vaccinated, and another vaccination opportunity will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Center. Those who get vaccinated there will get a free pair of Cardinals tickets. 

In a series of conversations with Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Post-Dispatch columnists Aisha Sultan and Tony Messenger ask the two political leaders of the region about a variety of topics, including reparations, rebuilding north St. Louis, crime, the changing political scene in Missouri, and parenting. Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
