St. Louis Mayor Jones 'evaluating' vaccine mandate for city workers

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said Tuesday she was "evaluating" whether to mandate vaccinations for city workers.

Jones made the announcement in a news release that also said the city is offering incentives for nearly 6,000 civil service employees to get vaccinated.

St. Louis will be offering $100 gift cards and paid time off to get shots in an effort to combat rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations statewide, Jones said.

It wasn't immediately unclear what percentage of city employees had been vaccinated as of Tuesday.

"Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the best way for St. Louisans to protect their families and greatly reduce their chance of ending up in the ICU," Jones said. "We are using many different tools in our toolbox to encourage vaccination."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials in St. Louis and St. Louis County announced last week they're mandating masks as hospitals across the state see increasing numbers and deaths.