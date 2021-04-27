St. Louis mayor names interim city counselor

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura Jones has tapped Matt Moak, the head of the city’s Community Development Administration, to serve as interim city counselor.

Moak was an attorney in the city counselor’s office from 2002 until former Mayor Lyda Krewson in 2019 appointed him to lead the CDA, which administers federal grants and promotes affordable housing.

Before taking the helm of the CDA, Moak ran the city’s problem properties unit that handles building code violations and nuisance properties.

Moak’s appointment is the latest high-profile city position Jones has filled as she builds her new administration. Earlier this month she announced Dan Isom would serve as interim public safety director. Her longtime chief of staff when she was city treasurer, Jared Boyd, has stayed in that role in the mayor’s office.

Jones spokesman Nick Dunne said Moak will serve as city counselor on an interim basis while the office conducts a search for a permanent city counselor.

Moak replaces Mike Garvin, who stepped back into his former role as deputy city counselor after Krewson left office.

