St. Louis mayor names new policy director, communications aide

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced two new hires Wednesday.

Casey Millburg is the mayor's new policy director, filling a vacancy created earlier this year when Nahuel Fefer left to be Community Development Administration director. Millburg has previously served as an attorney and budget director for state House Democrats.

She has a law degree from Pennsylvania State University and a bachelor's degree in political science from Truman State University.

Willie "Trey" Prothro Jr. is the mayor's new community communications and engagement assistant. He has previously served as a campaign manager for State Rep.-elect Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, and in multiple roles for St. Louis Public Schools, including media relations coordinator.

He has a master's degree in publishing from Pace University and a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

"I am excited to welcome Casey and Trey to our team, who will strengthen our policy work and community outreach efforts," Jones said in a news release. "These latest additions to our team will help us pursue thoughtful, inclusive policy decisions while keeping the community involved in the city’s important work."