ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Wednesday signed a bill putting more than $30 million toward reshaping streets to slow down speeders and avoid the deadly collisions that have grabbed headlines in recent months.

Jones introduced the bill in the fall after a deadly summer for pedestrians and cyclists, including two hit by cars around the popular South Grand Boulevard business district, and two more near the Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street.

And recent weeks have only made the matter more urgent: A 17-year-old volleyball player in town for a tournament had to have her legs amputated after she was hit by a speeding car downtown Feb. 18, and five people were killed in two crashes last weekend.

The bill specifically targets major thoroughfares such as Kingshighway, Jefferson Avenue and Grand, as well as other areas identified as dangerous by traffic studies.

The bill also calls for safety improvements at the top 10 crash locations in the city. At the top of the list is South Grand and Forest Park Parkway, where four people were killed early Sunday when a car ran a red light and crashed into their SUV, pushing it off an overpass.

The bill also puts money toward writing a transportation master plan for the city, which the administration hopes will attract additional federal money for road improvements.