ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Wednesday signed a bill putting more than $40 million toward reshaping streets to slow down speeders and cut down on the kinds of deadly collisions that have grabbed headlines in recent months.

"To those who say that they feel scared on our roads: I hear you," Jones told reporters at a press conference.

Final designs are yet to be completed, but proponents of the legislation envision using $14.5 million to install measures like medians, traffic circles and bumped-out curbs on major thoroughfares, including Kingshighway, Jefferson Avenue, and Grand Boulevard. $12 million will go toward making changes recommended in professional traffic studies on other streets, which could include troublesome parts of Hampton Avenue, Lindell Boulevard and Washington Avenue downtown.

Jones said studies show that similar changes to Natural Bridge Road in north St. Louis have reduced speeds and sent crash statistics trending downward.

Another $3.5 million is earmarked for dealing with the top ten crash locations in the city.

And together with other line items and previous legislation putting tens of millions of dollars into repaving roads and fixing sidewalks across the city, the bill signed Wednesday marks a major milestone for the mayor's efforts to stem the tide of reckless driving and deadly crashes that have at times contributed to a sense of lawlessness in the city.

Jones introduced the traffic calming plan in the fall after a deadly summer for pedestrians and cyclists, including two hit by cars around the popular South Grand Boulevard business district, and two more near the Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street.

And recent weeks have only emphasized a need for action: A 17-year-old volleyball player in town for a tournament had to have her legs amputated after she was hit by a speeding car downtown Feb. 18, and five people were killed in two crashes last weekend.

The intersection of South Grand and Forest Park Avenue where four people were killed early Sunday when a car ran a red light and crashed into their SUV is at the top of the list of crash locations slated to be addressed by the bill.

The changes will take time. Designing the improvements will take the rest of the year, and construction isn't expected to start until 2024.

In the meantime, Jones said the city is looking at bringing back red-light cameras to augment traffic law enforcement. The cameras haven't been used in St. Louis or much of the state since 2015, when the Missouri Supreme Court restricted their use, saying the cameras have to take photos of drivers, not just vehicles, as the city's did. But Jones said city staffers and lawyers are working on finding a solution.

"We need to do more to hold reckless drivers accountable," she said.

Aldermanic President Megan Green said in an interview that the Board of Aldermen could also take up legislation on the cameras aimed at protecting drivers' privacy and require violators to take driver education classes rather than pay fines.

"The goal has to be to create better, safer streets, not to make money," Green said.

The bill also puts money toward writing a transportation master plan for the city, which the administration hopes will attract additional federal money for road improvements.