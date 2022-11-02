St. Louis mayor opposes marijuana initiative, says it falls short on de-criminalization

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones this week urged voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use, saying it fell short on promises of de-criminalization.

"We deserve better," she wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Spokespersons for the mayor did not immediately respond to requests for further comment explaining the opposition.

But Jones' statement followed a similar denouncement from the Missouri NAACP, which called out a part of the amendment that says someone found in possession of between 3 and 6 ounces of marijuana could be stuck with a misdemeanor after their third offense.

The organization also questioned whether the proposal could deliver on promises to help people clear their records of marijuana-related misdemeanors and low-level felonies if the legislature refused to appropriate money for the purpose.

The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign, which supports the amendment, has pointed out that their proposal doesn’t include any other criminal penalties, and that someone arrested for possession on their third offense would face felony charges under current law.

A spokesman has also dismissed concerns about expungements, saying the courts will be required to start working on that after the amendment passes, and that lawsuits could follow if they don't.