St. Louis mayor orders city employees to get vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID
breaking top story

St. Louis mayor orders city employees to get vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID

BJC begins vaccinating frontline caregivers

A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits awaiting the next recipient on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Washington University School of Medicine campus in St. Louis as BJC began the first round of vaccinations for frontline health care workers. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Nearly 6,000 city employees must get COVID-19 vaccinations by Oct. 15 or undergo weekly coronavirus tests under an order announced Wednesday by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

“St. Louis is joining the ranks of major public and private sector employers across the country who are requiring vaccination to protect public health,” Jones said in a statement.

“By encouraging vaccinations, we help keep our hospitals running, protect our children and save lives.”

City workers who get vaccinated by the deadline still will qualify for $100 gift cards the city previously offered to spur employees to do so.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether several independent city offices that aren’t part of the civil service system will follow suit.

St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb has proposed a measure that would require county employees to get inoculated against COVID-19 or also face regular testing. County Executive Sam Page has signaled support for such a requirement.

This article will be updated

Concerned about COVID-19?

News