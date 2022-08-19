 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis mayor’s policy chief heads to community development agency

ST. LOUIS — The mayor’s top policy adviser is moving to a new job in city government.

Nahuel Fefer, who made waves last year when he helped draw a harder line on tax breaks for development projects, will be the new director for the Community Development Administration, the mayor’s office said Friday.

Nahuel Fefer

Nahuel Fefer, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' policy chief, is going to be the new director of the housing-focused Community Development Administration. (City of St. Louis)

The agency oversees an array of public programs and acts as a clearinghouse for reams of federal aid, Fefer said. It  work can include building and fixing up housing for low- and middle-income people, partnering with Metro to offer free public transit to young people and helping bolster child care offerings in the city. 

Fefer said the change would put him in a position to implement the plans for the city's unprecedented haul of federal aid he helped draft in the mayor's office. His first day in the new job will be Sept. 6. 

The mayor's office on Friday also named Lakesha Robinson as the mayor's senior advisor for children, youth and families. She succeeds Wilford Pinkney, who was put in charge of a new agency overseeing violence prevention programs last month.

Lakesha Robinson

Lakesha Robinson, incoming advisor to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on children, youth and families. (Courtesy photo)

Robinson comes to the city from Horizons St. Louis, which works to improve performance among low-income students in the Kirkwood School District.

Her first day will be Aug. 29. 

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

