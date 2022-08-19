St. Louis mayor’s policy chief heads to community development agency

ST. LOUIS — The mayor’s top policy adviser is moving to a new job in city government.

Nahuel Fefer, who made waves last year when he helped draw a harder line on tax breaks for development projects, will be the new director for the Community Development Administration, the mayor’s office said Friday.

The agency oversees an array of public programs and acts as a clearinghouse for reams of federal aid, Fefer said. It work can include building and fixing up housing for low- and middle-income people, partnering with Metro to offer free public transit to young people and helping bolster child care offerings in the city.

Fefer said the change would put him in a position to implement the plans for the city's unprecedented haul of federal aid he helped draft in the mayor's office. His first day in the new job will be Sept. 6.

The mayor's office on Friday also named Lakesha Robinson as the mayor's senior advisor for children, youth and families. She succeeds Wilford Pinkney, who was put in charge of a new agency overseeing violence prevention programs last month.

Robinson comes to the city from Horizons St. Louis, which works to improve performance among low-income students in the Kirkwood School District.

Her first day will be Aug. 29.