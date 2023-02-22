ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones says Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has “lost the trust of the people” in the wake of a high-profile car crash that left a visiting 17-year-old volleyball player in critical condition.

Gardner's office has taken blistering criticism for not moving to put the man charged with hitting the Tennessee teen back in jail even though he violated the conditions of his bond dozens of times before the crash.

And at a press conference Wednesday, Jones joined the chorus.

"This incident and others have highlighted the fact that some improvements need to be made in her office," Jones said. "And she really needs to do some soul-searching of whether or not she wants to continue as Circuit Attorney, because she's lost the trust of the people."

Jones would not say whether Gardner had lost her trust personally. But she said a statement from Gardner's office issued late Tuesday night that called for an end to "finger-pointing" was disturbing.

"Accountability isn't pointing fingers," Jones said. "Accountability is when something goes wrong, you take accountability for it and say, 'This is my mess-up' and 'How can we work together to fix it?' All of us have to be at the table to make sure that this doesn't happen again."

Jones said missteps by Gardner’s office have damaged the city’s reputation, and she linked those missteps to ongoing efforts in Jefferson City to put the state in charge of city police, which Jones vehemently opposes.

Jones' comments came on the same day that the Missouri Senate president, Caleb Rowden, called on Gardner to resign, saying she was “incompetent and grossly unfit to hold her office.”

Janae Edmondson, of Tennessee, was pinned between two cars and had both of her legs amputated after the crash this past weekend. She was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament at the America’s Center. She remains in critical condition.

Daniel Riley, 21, is accused of speeding on a downtown street and causing the crash. He was out on bond for a 2020 robbery charge that was dismissed and re-filed last year.

Gardner, first elected in 2016, has faced ongoing criticism for understaffing and dysfunction in her office that has hampered prosecutions.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct the age of Janae Edmondson.