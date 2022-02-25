St. Louis mayor says plans call for Loop Trolley to restart in summer

ST. LOUIS — Plans call for the Loop Trolley to restart service in the summer unless its new operator, the Bi-State Development Agency, needs more time to ensure that the trolley cars and other equipment meet the agency’s safety and other standards.

That’s part of a letter Mayor Tishaura O. Jones plans to send Friday to Mokhtee Ahmad, who heads the Federal Transit Administration’s regional office.

The letter by Jones, who chairs the trolley’s transportation development district, was approved Thursday by the district’s board.

The board, which levies a sales tax collected in and near the 2.2-mile trolley route, also agreed to the memorandum worked out with Bi-State to take over trolley operations. The same document was endorsed last week by the board of Bi-State, which also oversees Metro Transit.

Jones repeated that while she had opposed the trolley’s creation, it needs to resume service to avoid having to repay federal money that helped construct the $51 million line. The trolley shut down at the end of 2019 amid financial and operational problems.

“Our region is coming together to fix this problem to make sure that we’re not on the hook for tens of millions of federal dollars,” she said.

Ahmad had given local officials until Tuesday to submit a plan to resume trolley service beginning June 1 or face efforts to reclaim as much as $37 million.

Jones said the district is confident that the reopening goal of summer, which begins in late June, can be met with Bi-State’s technical expertise.

But she said state Department of Transportation oversight and certification will be “the determining factor for a prudent opening date.”

The letter says the district will pay Bi-State to hire full- and part-time staff to run and maintain the trolley. Bi-State also will provide contracted services for landscaping, security and communications support.

Also taking part in Thursday’s videoconference meeting were the four other members of the district board — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, University City Mayor Terry Crow, Delmar Loop businessman Joe Edwards and Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach.

Roach, however, abstained on the voice votes regarding the district’s agreement with Bi-State, citing a conflict of interest.

Jones said the district estimates it will collect $773,787 in sales tax this year, which is 90% of the 2019 pre-pandemic total. The district also will use previously collected tax revenue to run the trolley; it had $881,321 as of January.

The district also has applied to the East-West Gateway Council of Governments for a $1.26 million federal grant; a decision on that isn’t expected until August.

The council’s board rejected a similar request in October. The Bi-State board’s decision to take over the trolley for three years was a reversal of its previous position taken in 2020.

Jones said in her letter that the district has met with partners in the trolley service area, such as the Missouri Historical Society and Forest Park Forever, to try to collaborate on event partnerships.

Originally posted at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Bi-State board agrees to take over, restart Loop Trolley The date for resuming service has yet to be determined; a Federal Transit Administration official wants that to happen in June.

