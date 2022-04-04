 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis mayor seeks residents’ input on next round of federal pandemic aid

  • 0
St.Louis City Hall

The view of the new exterior lighting at City Hall donated by the Gateway Foundation as photographed on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ administration is seeking public input on how to spend the second-year allocation of $249 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress last year.

Residents can fill out a digital survey to rank what they see as the city’s biggest needs.  

Choices include aid to households facing financial hardship, transforming neighborhoods in disinvested areas, general economic empowerment, children and youth, public health, improving city services and improving city infrastructure.

Within each category there are lists of possible priority areas to choose from. Respondents also can suggest other subject areas not on the lists.

A link to the survey can be found at www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/mayor/

Of the city’s first-year $249 million ARPA allocation, nearly $123 million was appropriated last summer for various programs and $17.3 million was put in the regular city budget for the current fiscal year.

People are also reading…

In addition, the Board of Aldermen has given preliminary approval to spending $69.5 million in the initial ARPA money on capital improvements.

Also pending is a plan by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed to spend $37 million from the initial ARPA allocation to aid businesses and projects along 10 major north St. Louis streets and $2 million to bring city facilities in line with Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

Jones set up a similar digital survey last year to get views on what direct short-term pandemic relief should be considered in spending the first round of ARPA aid.

0 Comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News