St. Louis mayor seeks residents’ input on next round of federal pandemic aid

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ administration is seeking public input on how to spend the second-year allocation of $249 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress last year.

Residents can fill out a digital survey to rank what they see as the city’s biggest needs.

Choices include aid to households facing financial hardship, transforming neighborhoods in disinvested areas, general economic empowerment, children and youth, public health, improving city services and improving city infrastructure.

Within each category there are lists of possible priority areas to choose from. Respondents also can suggest other subject areas not on the lists.

A link to the survey can be found at www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/mayor/

Of the city’s first-year $249 million ARPA allocation, nearly $123 million was appropriated last summer for various programs and $17.3 million was put in the regular city budget for the current fiscal year.

In addition, the Board of Aldermen has given preliminary approval to spending $69.5 million in the initial ARPA money on capital improvements.

Also pending is a plan by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed to spend $37 million from the initial ARPA allocation to aid businesses and projects along 10 major north St. Louis streets and $2 million to bring city facilities in line with Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

Jones set up a similar digital survey last year to get views on what direct short-term pandemic relief should be considered in spending the first round of ARPA aid.

