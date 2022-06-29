 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis mayor signs first Board of Aldermen-approved budget since 2019

Mayor Jones addresses board of alderman indictments

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones addresses the recent indictments during a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

 Allie Schallert, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Wednesday signed the city’s $1.2-billion budget for the new fiscal year, the first in three years that had been passed by the Board of Aldermen.

“It demonstrates how city leaders can work together even after this month’s shocking resignations,” Jones said.

That was a reference to the resignations of Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and two other aldermen facing federal corruption charges.

Jones said she appreciated the work of Comptroller Darlene Green, acting board president Joe Vollmer and board members in getting the measure passed. The new budget covers the fiscal year that begins Friday.

In the previous two years, the Board of Aldermen failed to act on the budget sent to it by the city’s main fiscal body — the Board of Estimate and Apportionment — by the June 30 deadline because of various disputes.

In such situations, the city charter says the version submitted by the estimate board goes into effect. In most years, aldermen seek changes and the two boards negotiate a compromise. That’s what happened this year.

Highlights in the budget include:

• A 3% raise for city employees, on top of their annual 1.5% merit raise, along with a $2,000 retention bonus for city workers who have worked hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

• $8.5 million towards the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, as well as $6 million to help address vacant buildings, including stabilization, preservation, rehabilitation, demolition and deconstruction.

• More than $3 million in new funding to public safety programs and improving conditions in the city jail.

Posted at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

