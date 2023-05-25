Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Thursday signed an executive order pushing back on state lawmakers' efforts to restrict access to transgender health care for minors and bar transgender girls from playing girls' sports.

The order casts the proposed laws, which are sweeping across Republican-led states, as a "hateful persecution of vulnerable children," and calls for changes across city government to mitigate the effects.

It declares that city-run sports programs won't ask youth participants about their gender identity.

It says the city health department will coordinate the collection and dissemination of information on how city residents can access gender-affirming care, and help put together a summit for providers to discuss best practices.

It also orders the Board of Public Service to designate at least one bathroom in every city administration building as an all-gender restroom, tells the Personnel Department to train employees on "gender identity inclusivity" and asks the city's economic development arm to recommend ways to incentivize businesses to support gender inclusivity.

The order takes effect a week after city aldermen passed a resolution condemning the proposed state legislation.

Kansas City officials have declared their city a sanctuary for gender-affirming care, directing city employees to refuse or deemphasize enforcement of any criminal or administrative penalties coming from the state.

But local officials said some advocates in St. Louis were skeptical about how much that would really help.

The proposed laws, which Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign, do not contain criminal penalties.

The ban on care for minors subjects doctors, clinics and other providers of transgender health care to civil lawsuits from patients, and disciplinary action against their licenses. And the limits on youth sports participation threaten schools with the loss of state funding.