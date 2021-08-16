St. Louis mayor vetoes disputed funds from $168 million pandemic relief bill

Jones’ administration has been considering establishing such camps for people who won’t go to traditional shelters and there is $2 million in the aid bill for that purpose. There’s also larger amounts for other homeless assistance.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A spokesman for Jones, Nick Dunne, called Reed’s allegation “ridiculous.”

Dunne said the mayor didn’t veto the $20 million because the city could meet federal regulations by having aldermen later this year pass a bill shifting that money to the city’s Affordable Housing Commission from the city’s main development agency.

The $33 million corridor proposal can’t be fixed that easily, Dunne asserted. But Reed aide Tom Shepard said the board also could revise the $33 million allocation with a new bill if needed.

At her news conference, Jones said she would put forward an economic development plan that follows federal rules “and even more importantly, that goes farther in transforming our city.”

“We need to think beyond just four corridors,” she said, referring to the spending she vetoed. “Right now we’re standing on Page Boulevard, which would not have qualified for federal dollars (under the bill.) We need to lift every disinvested neighborhood, not just a few streets.”