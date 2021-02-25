St. Louis mayor vetoes firefighters' pension change

ST. LOUIS — Warning that it was "fiscally irresponsible," Mayor Lyda Krewson on Thursday vetoed giving a firefighter-controlled board supervision of all firefighter pensions.
The Board of Aldermen earlier this month approved the bill, 19-3, despite warnings from Comptroller Darlene Green and Budget Director Paul Payne that the measure reverses some reforms passed in 2012 that put a check on the city’s pension liabilities.
Krewson, in her veto message to aldermen, said she shared Green and Payne's concerns and those expressed by other critics.
The bill’s backers insisted that it simply moves oversight of a pension plan established a few years ago for younger firefighters and new hires to the decades-old board that still runs a separate system for veteran firefighters.
They also emphasized that the measure makes no changes to any pension benefits and that any that might be sought in the future would have to get aldermanic approval.
Krewson asserted that the new pension plan run by a board on which ciity appointees hold the majority "has achieved significantly better financial performance."
She said as a result of the pandemic-spurred economic downturn, city tax revenues over the past two fiscal years are projected to drop by more than $90 million "with the toll continuing to mount into the next fiscal year and beyond."
The measure was promoted by politically influential Firefighters Union Local 73 amid the ongoing election for mayor and 16 aldermanic seats.
Two mayoral candidates on the board — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderman Cara Spencer — both voted for the bill. Mayoral candidate Tishaura Jones, the city treasurer, opposes the measure.
This article will be updated