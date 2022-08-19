 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis mayor's policy chief heads to community development agency

ST. LOUIS — The mayor's top policy advisor is moving to a new job in city government.

Nahuel Fefer, who made waves last year when he helped draw a harder line on tax breaks for development projects, will be the new director for the Community Development Administration, the mayor's office said Friday.

Nahuel Fefer

Nahuel Fefer, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' policy chief, is going to be the new director of the housing-focused Community Development Administration. (City of St. Louis)

The agency helps build low- and middle-income housing in the city, and provides assistance to fix up existing homes. It also helps administer federal anti-poverty grants that can help businesses, aid the homeless, and make improvements to public facilities and infrastructure. 

A spokesman for the mayor said the change would allow Fefer to be more directly involved in implementing the plan he helped draft for the city's federal pandemic aid.

Fefer's first day in the new job will be Sept. 6. 

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

