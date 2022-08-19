St. Louis mayor's policy chief heads to community development agency

ST. LOUIS — The mayor's top policy advisor is moving to a new job in city government.

Nahuel Fefer, who made waves last year when he helped draw a harder line on tax breaks for development projects, will be the new director for the Community Development Administration, the mayor's office said Friday.

The agency helps build low- and middle-income housing in the city, and provides assistance to fix up existing homes. It also helps administer federal anti-poverty grants that can help businesses, aid the homeless, and make improvements to public facilities and infrastructure.

A spokesman for the mayor said the change would allow Fefer to be more directly involved in implementing the plan he helped draft for the city's federal pandemic aid.

Fefer's first day in the new job will be Sept. 6.