St. Louis moving in right direction, Hall says, but state and regional leaders must cooperate

But Greater St. Louis Inc. put out a plan in May saying St. Louis can turn things around by winning the next decade. It calls for beefed-up support for entrepreneurs, a restored urban core and “inclusive growth” that reaches people of color left out of past successes.

Hall said execution will require tight collaboration among the region’s powers, plus a strong partnership between St. Louis and state leaders.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He acknowledged the challenges, but said failure is not an option. If St. Louis doesn’t grow, he said, everything the region provides to residents and the state will be at risk — 44% of Missouri's gross domestic product, he noted, comes from the St. Louis metropolitan area counties.

St. Louis and state leaders won't agree on everything, he granted. But he said everyone could agree on the need to have more jobs and opportunities throughout Missouri.

“If we can focus on that, rather than what divides us, we will win,” he said.