St. Louis moving in right direction, Hall says, but state and regional leaders must cooperate

ST. LOUIS — The leader of the region’s most prominent business organization on Wednesday told officials from across the state that St. Louis is on the precipice of 21st century greatness.
Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc., offered the Missouri Municipal League's annual conference a list of reasons to believe: Two new billion-dollar companies, Nerdy and Benson Hill, going public this year. Boeing looking to add hundreds of new jobs in north St. Louis County. The $1.7 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus going in north of downtown.
"What the business community is doing is reasserting St. Louis on the global stage with ambition, confidence and a belief that our future can be greater than something past,” Hall said.
Now, he said, that opportunity has to become reality. It's a tall task. The region has struggled for years with stagnating population growth, violent crime and racial inequities. At the same time, major companies have downsized their workforces and moved their headquarters elsewhere.
But Greater St. Louis Inc. put out a plan in May saying St. Louis can turn things around by winning the next decade. It calls for beefed-up support for entrepreneurs, a restored urban core and “inclusive growth” that reaches people of color left out of past successes.
Hall said execution will require tight collaboration among the region’s powers, plus a strong partnership between St. Louis and state leaders.
He acknowledged the challenges, but said failure is not an option. If St. Louis doesn’t grow, he said, everything the region provides to residents and the state will be at risk — 44% of Missouri's gross domestic product, he noted, comes from the St. Louis metropolitan area counties.
St. Louis and state leaders won't agree on everything, he granted. But he said everyone could agree on the need to have more jobs and opportunities throughout Missouri.
“If we can focus on that, rather than what divides us, we will win,” he said.
Gov. Mike Parson also spoke at the conference and touted his administration's plans to build out broadband internet access across the state and use a gas tax increase to rebuild roads and bridges.
Parson then read through business expansions around the state in recent months, including Amazon's new warehouse near Springfield, pet supplies seller Chewy.com's development south of Kansas City, and meat manufacturer Deli Star Corp.'s relocation to Midtown St. Louis.
"And you read nothing about all that in the papers," he said.
The Post-Dispatch and the St. Louis Business Journal wrote up DeliStar's move, which is expected to bring 475 jobs here. The Springfield News-Leader broke the news on the Amazon warehouse. The Kansas City Business Journal had a story on the Chewy move three days before the announcement from the governor's office.