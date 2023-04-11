ST. LOUIS — Robert Tracy, the city’s new police chief, is on a charm offensive.

In a series of meetings with neighborhood leaders, clergy and ordinary citizens across the city, he’s been laying out his vision to reinvigorate a beleaguered department and bring down crime. He’s been answering questions and listening to concerns.

And he offers a simple message: “We can do this,” he told the Post-Dispatch.

Tracy acknowledges obstacles: The department is contending with a staffing shortage. It’s seven years into a feud with the Circuit Attorney’s Office that has complicated investigations. Reckless driving has turned roadways into drag strips with deadly consequences. And violent crime, especially homicides, remain a critical problem.

But Tracy, who most recently served as chief in Wilmington, Delaware, says he’s seen the power of intensive, data-driven management and vigorous community outreach to make departments more efficient and effective. He’s excited to use recently announced pay raises to spur recruitment here. And he says he has the support from political leaders like Mayor Tishaura O. Jones he needs to make things happen.

“I wouldn’t have taken this job if I didn’t think we could get to where we need to be,” Tracy told neighbors at a recent meeting in the Central West End.

In some ways, he said, it’s already happening: Court summons for traffic violations are up. Recruitment numbers are showing encouraging signs. He’s having good conversations with other criminal justice leaders. And residents are crossing their fingers and daring to hope.

Jim Dwyer, who’s lived and worked in the Central West End for 56 years, said he’s never seen a chief get out into the community like Tracy has in his first couple of months.

“I’m hopeful that he’s able to accomplish all that he says he wants to,” Dwyer said.

The Rev. Rodrick Burton, of New Northside Missionary Baptist Church on Goodfellow Boulevard, got a similar impression when Tracy met with North Side clergy last month. The chief seemed like an earnest, no-nonsense guy.

“You want to be optimistic,” Burton said.

Of course, words in a meeting are just that, Burton said.

“Deeds have to back up those words,” he said.

‘Here, it’s another level’

Tracy, the son of a Bronx homicide detective, likes to introduce himself with a couple of stories about good deeds. The first is about the 34th Precinct in New York, where he was assigned as a young officer. In the 1980s, the area was a war zone, with more than 100 murders per year. Then good police work, in partnership with the community, helped turn the tide, Tracy said. By the end of the decade, annual homicide numbers were in the single digits, where they remain today.

Decades later, following a stint in Chicago, Tracy took the job in Wilmington. Not long before, Newsweek magazine had dubbed the city “Murder Town USA.” But over a six-year period, violent crimes dropped about 30%. Shooting incidents were cut in half.

The experiences leave Tracy little patience for defeatists.

“When people tell me, ‘Chief, this can’t be done; we can’t do this,’ I’m going to say, ‘I’m going to challenge you on that,’” he told residents, this time at a meeting of the Holly Hills neighborhood association.

Change won’t come overnight, he said. The department, like many others across the country, is still catching up from a pandemic that cut access to in-person neighborhood meetings where officers could really connect with residents, he said. It pulled back on traffic law enforcement, and drivers took advantage of it.

“The behavior in the whole country has gone crazy,” he said. “And here, I think it’s up and on another level.”

Tracy said the department is also seeing the aftermath of disruptions in social services and virtual schooling. At-risk youth were cut off from some of the only structure they had in their lives, Tracy said.

“Think about that with the juveniles,” he said, referencing rising concern about young people in the city being involved in car thefts and gun crime.

And the department is down about 250 officers from its authorized strength after years of struggling to retain officers and recruit new ones.

“That’s a challenge,” Tracy said.

Cracking down on scofflaws

So is the relationship with Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s office. She has excluded some officers from presenting charges, alleging misconduct. Her office has been slow to process some cases and struggled to prosecute others, angering officials, officers and residents to the point where state officials are trying to remove her from office.

Still, Tracy says he’s making progress.

He’s reached out to Gardner in an attempt to repair the relationship, and has already had some good conversations with her.

“I at least have to try,” he told the Holly Hills meeting.

He said he also worked with key police staff to put together plans to crack down on traffic scofflaws, leading to a jump in summons for violations.

“For January, February, we’re up over 100%,” he said at a Tower Grove East neighborhood meeting.

Recent recruitment efforts have also yielded two ongoing academy classes that could add 34 officers to the ranks, which Tracy said outpaced attrition.

“Not by much,” he said, “but that’s a victory.”

He predicted things would get even better when sizeable pay raises hit this summer. Morale, he said, is going to start rising. And happy officers will spread the word.

“I think there’s a great opportunity right now,” Tracy said, “for us to start getting on the right path.”